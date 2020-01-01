Whether your business is always mobile, or you need an extra checkout lane to help manage lines in-store, we’ve got you covered. Simply turn your smartphone into a point-of-sale terminal with the Mobile Pay app and card reader.
Accept All Types of Payments Quickly
Our small but mighty card reader, paired with the Mobile Pay app, lets you do more on-the-go. Accept the most popular forms of payment including chip cards (EMV), contactless including Apple Pay and Google Pay, Samsung Pay, magstripe, cash and check transactions. You can also:
accept tips
text or email receipts
send digital invoices
set up recurring payments
Manage Your Business from Anywhere
Mobile Pay comes with a powerful, cloud-based online portal to help run your business effectively. View a real-time sales dashboard, access detailed transaction reporting, create inventory lists and more.
Enjoy a Speedy Set Up
Mobile Pay works with iOS and Android smartphones. Contact us, and one of our sales representatives will get you set up with a merchant account and card reader. Simply download the free app and get started in minutes.
Dedicated Customer Support
Our customer support team is available to support our valuable Mobile Pay customers. No time to call? You can also submit a request to our support team directly from the Mobile Pay app or online portal.
Accept Mobile Wallet Payments
Future-proof your business by allowing customers to pay via their mobile wallets. As part of our integrated solutions offerings, Global Payments supports the latest mobile payment methods including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay so you can offer greater speed and convenience to your customers.
Please fill out the short form below and a representative will contact you within one business day to discuss how we can help your business.
If you are a current customer looking for assistance, visit our support page »