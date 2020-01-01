Our small but mighty Mobile Pay solution lets you do more on-the-go. Accept the most popular forms of payment including EMV (chip cards), contactless, mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay), magstripe and cash. You can also:
Mobile Pay comes with a powerful, cloud-based online portal to help run your business effectively. View a real-time sales dashboard, access detailed transaction reporting, create inventory lists and more.
Mobile Pay Plus has all the functionality of our Mobile Pay solution, PLUS powerful features that take your business beyond mobile payments. Mobile Pay Plus can help your business grow and adapt, with:
Global Payments’ wireless point-of-sale (POS) solutions are lightweight and compact, operating on the major networks across Canada - Telus®, Bell® and Rogers™ - enabling you to take payments throughout your location and on-the-go.
For convenient portable payments wherever your business takes you – at the table, on the patio, or on-the-go, our wireless POS solutions include :
