Mobile Pay

Our small but mighty Mobile Pay solution lets you do more on-the-go. Accept the most popular forms of payment including EMV (chip cards), contactless, mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay), magstripe and cash. You can also:

Accept tips

Text or email receipts

Create inventory lists with images

Set up multiple sub-users

Mobile Pay comes with a powerful, cloud-based online portal to help run your business effectively. View a real-time sales dashboard, access detailed transaction reporting, create inventory lists and more.