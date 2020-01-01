Bring Your Business to Your Customers

Whether your business is always mobile, or you need an extra checkout lane to help manage lines in-store, we’ve got you covered with a range of long-range wireless and mobile POS solutions.

Payments Acceptance
On-The-Go

Image of 3 phones stacked together

Mobile Pay

Our small but mighty Mobile Pay solution lets you do more on-the-go. Accept the most popular forms of payment including EMV (chip cards), contactless, mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay), magstripe and cash. You can also:

  • Accept tips
  • Text or email receipts
  • Create inventory lists with images
  • Set up multiple sub-users

Mobile Pay comes with a powerful, cloud-based online portal to help run your business effectively. View a real-time sales dashboard, access detailed transaction reporting, create inventory lists and more.

Learn more

Accept All Types
of Payments Quickly

Image of 3 Mobile Pay Plus devices

Mobile Pay Plus

Mobile Pay Plus has all the functionality of our Mobile Pay solution, PLUS powerful features that take your business beyond mobile payments. Mobile Pay Plus can help your business grow and adapt, with:

  • All of the features Mobile Pay offers
  • Virtual terminal for payments acceptance online, over the phone, or by email or mail
  • Digital invoicing
  • Recurring payments
  • More back-office functions to help you run your business
Learn more

Small in Size, but
Big on Features

Mobile Payments

Global Payments’ wireless point-of-sale (POS) solutions are lightweight and compact, operating on the major networks across Canada - Telus®, Bell® and Rogers™ - enabling you to take payments throughout your location and on-the-go.

For convenient portable payments wherever your business takes you – at the table, on the patio, or on-the-go, our wireless POS solutions include :

  • Move/5000 (with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE)
  • VX675 3G/4G
Learn more

Accept Mobile Wallet Payments

Future-proof your business by allowing customers to pay via their mobile wallets. As part of our integrated solutions offerings, Global Payments supports the latest mobile payment methods including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay so you can offer greater speed and convenience to your customers.
Learn More
Product Highlight

Mobile Pay Plus is a mobile point-of-sale solution

